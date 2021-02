Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 17:32 Hits: 2

DR Congo on Sunday announced a "resurgence" of Ebola in its troubled east after a woman died of the disease, just three months after authorities declared the end of the country's previous outbreak.

