Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 22:55 Hits: 2

Saudi Arabia's state-backed Human Rights Commission said on Sunday that three young Shi'ite Muslims sentenced to death when they were minors have had the penalty reduced to 10 years in prison.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/three-saudi-youths-get-prison-sentence-instead-of-death-14134640