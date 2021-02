Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 04:18 Hits: 2

The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out differences over a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila's top diplomat said, amid renewed concerns in the region over China's assertive maritime agenda.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/philippines-meet-us-troop-deal-south-china-sea-14137160