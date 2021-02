Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 04:27 Hits: 2

Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

