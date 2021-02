Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 11:11 Hits: 2

As Myanmar navigates its shaky future following a military coup that ended a decade-long experiment with democracy, young men have turned to the steady hands of tattoo artists to etch their resistance in ink on skin.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-coup-young-residents-get-tattoos-in-show-of-resistance-14139352