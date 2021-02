Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 16:21 Hits: 2

The United States said Monday it would "re-engage" with the UN Human Rights Council, nearly three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-to--re-engage--with-un-rights-council-after-trump-pullout-14141304