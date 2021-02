Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 18:57 Hits: 0

The best defense against the evolution of COVID-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on a Monday media briefing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-fauci-vaccinate-quickly-to-fight-variants-14141420