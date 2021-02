Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 22:02 Hits: 0

Ontario announced Monday a gradual easing of pandemic restrictions in parts of Canada's most populous province, but said Toronto would remain shut down for at least two more weeks.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-canada-ontario-other-regions-start-easing-restrictions-14142856