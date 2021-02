Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 05:05 Hits: 2

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is suspending all high-level contact with Myanmar and imposing a travel ban on its military leaders following last week's coup, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday (Feb 9). New Zealand will also ensure its aid programme will not include projects that are delivered ...

