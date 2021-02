Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:19 Hits: 2

Morocco's premier has promised "sanctions" after 28 people died when heavy rain flooded an illegal textiles workshop in a basement, reviving a debate on work conditions in the North African country.

