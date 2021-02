Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:29 Hits: 2

French prosecutors said on Tuesday (Feb 9) they had opened an investigation into accusations of child sexual assault against a prominent television producer and his husband, the latest sexual assault case to rock the intellectual elite.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-tv-producer--husband-targeted-by-rape-probe-14155592