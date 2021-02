Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 23:31 Hits: 2

A 67-year-old Minnesota man who was unhappy with the care he'd received at area health centres in recent years opened fire at a clinic on Tuesday (Feb 9), wounding five patients, authorities said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/5-wounded-in-minnesota-clinic-attack-local-man-arrested-14157884