Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:32 Hits: 2

Minority-owned businesses in the U.S. have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. One company is partnering with seven cities and nine historically Black colleges and universities to ease the pain in a region characterized by poverty and racial economic disparities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0209/New-boost-for-businesses-of-color-in-the-Deep-South?icid=rss