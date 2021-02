Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

Spain’s Canary Islands saw a spike in new arrivals last year, causing a local crisis. Those who were migrants in 2006 are helping to manage it.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2021/0209/As-Canary-Islands-face-migration-crisis-former-migrants-step-up-to-help?icid=rss