Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 19:37 Hits: 1

The U.S. Senate trial of former President Donald Trump fits into a recent history of countries trying to seek both reconciliation and accountability. Colombia provides an example of finding that balance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0209/When-nations-yearn-for-both-justice-and-unity?icid=rss