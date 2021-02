Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:20 Hits: 3

Impeachment proceedings aren’t only about the final result, but also about establishing a precedent and shaping public opinion.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0209/Trump-impeachment-Outcome-may-be-foregone-conclusion-but-impact-isn-t?icid=rss