Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 14:21 Hits: 1

With deft and bold action, Mario Draghi's unity government in Italy can go some way toward addressing the COVID-19 emergency, laying the groundwork for long-term economic recovery, and restoring Italians' confidence in their political leaders. But he cannot do it alone.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/mario-draghi-form-government-italy-by-paola-subacchi-2021-02