The central elements of US President Joe Biden's foreign policy are becoming visible, and place him squarely in the post-World War II tradition repudiated by his predecessor. But given the fear of many around the world that Trump was no aberration, Biden should revive the principle that domestic politics stops at the water’s edge.

