The United States Surpasses 27 Million COVID-19 Cases

The United States on Monday confirmed 27,083,278 COVID-19 cases and 464,831 related-deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the country's most affected state by the pandemic with 44,965 deaths, followed by California (44,269), Texas (39,482), Florida (27,815), Pennsylvania (22,443), New Jersey (22,001), and Illinois (21,779).

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan (15,863), Georgia (15,130), Massachusetts (15,054), and Arizona (14,055).

Regarding infections, the states most affected are California (3,424,951), Texas (2,504,343), Florida (1,783,720), New York (1,489,196), and Illinois (1,148,088).

One year ago today, the US recorded its first COVID-19 death.



365 days and 460K deaths later, we're still fighting this.



The death toll (464,831) is well above the White House's initial estimates, which projected at best as many as 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Joe Biden said the number of COVID-19-related deaths could exceed 500,000 by the end of February.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose pandemic prediction models are often relied upon by the White House, estimates that as many as 630,000 people will have died by June 1.

