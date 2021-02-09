The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The United States Surpasses 27 Million COVID-19 Cases

Category: World Hits: 1

The United States Surpasses 27 Million COVID-19 Cases

The United States on Monday confirmed 27,083,278 COVID-19 cases and 464,831 related-deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED:

The US Could Return To Full Employment in 2022

New York remains the country's most affected state by the pandemic with 44,965 deaths, followed by California (44,269), Texas (39,482), Florida (27,815), Pennsylvania (22,443), New Jersey (22,001), and Illinois (21,779).

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan (15,863), Georgia (15,130), Massachusetts (15,054), and Arizona (14,055).

Regarding infections, the states most affected are California (3,424,951), Texas (2,504,343), Florida (1,783,720), New York (1,489,196), and Illinois (1,148,088).

The death toll (464,831) is well above the White House's initial estimates, which projected at best as many as 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Joe Biden said the number of COVID-19-related deaths could exceed 500,000 by the end of February.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose pandemic prediction models are often relied upon by the White House, estimates that as many as 630,000 people will have died by June 1.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/The-United-States-Surpasses-27-Million-COVID-19-Cases-20210209-0004.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version