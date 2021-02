Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:30 Hits: 2

Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week, her caregivers said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210209-french-nun-europe-s-oldest-person-beats-covid-19-on-eve-of-117th-birthday