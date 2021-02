Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:31 Hits: 3

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday confirmed his centre-right Forza Italia party would support a government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/10/italy039s-berlusconi-confirms-his-party-will-back-a-draghi-govt