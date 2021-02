Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:50 Hits: 2

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

