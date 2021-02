Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:25 Hits: 2

Monetary authorities are increasingly expected to address issues such as climate change and inequality, over the objections of those who insist that central banks' narrow mandate is what sustains their operational independence. But ignoring these issues, or saying they're someone else's problem, is no longer an option.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-banks-have-tools-for-climate-change-and-inequality-by-barry-eichengreen-2021-02