Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021

The WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus failed to identify the source of a pandemic which has swept across the world, but the team Tuesday ruled out the Wuhan lab-leak theory propagated by Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210209-identifying-animal-origin-of-coronavirus-a-work-in-progress-concludes-who-mission-to-wuhan