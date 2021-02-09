Ted Cruz gets slammed on Twitter in record time after sniveling anti-Biden tweet

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

Sen. Ted Cruz, after being outed as a coward and someone who somehow is an even less appetizing leader than Donald Trump, has decided to fully embrace the grotesquery which is his existence. Whether it is political theater at the expense of millions of Americans suffering from COVID-19 or political theater at the expense of billions of human beings in general, Ted Cruz is willing to say and do anything he believes will keep him in power and afloat. He’s made a bed filled with hatred and ignorance and lies and he would like to continue to hang upside down, perched just above it, to feed off of whomever is hoodwinked enough to lie down in it.

Cruz took to his Twitter feed today in the late afternoon, after a day of, I don’t know, trimming his gross facial hair in an office mirror for eight hours, maybe? The Texas senator used his social media platform to type: “Team Biden is soft on China.” It’s a perfect example of what Ted Cruz is—a weak and scared and intellectually subpar rhetorician who has gotten by on having the ability to say and do whatever his donors and Mitch McConnell tell him to do. Nobody likes him and he clearly doesn’t like anyone not named Ted Cruz. Within minutes, #TeamCruz began trending on Twitter as the ratio on Teddy C’s tweet got lopsided really fast.

First, the reminder of what Ted Cruz represents today:

Team Cruz is soft on cop killing. pic.twitter.com/OzwCHZc6C6 February 8, 2021

And one simple thing that could make the entire world a better place.

And a reminder that Donald Trump went above and beyond to insult Cruz’s family members and Cruz … well, it was depressing how gross Cruz has been about that.

Team Cruz is soft on a twice impeached former president who insulted his spouse and father as well as Insurrection and sedition. February 8, 2021

"Team" Cruz is pretty soft on the guy who insulted Ted Cruz and his wife. pic.twitter.com/LPJw5zrfue February 8, 2021

Team Cruz voted to disenfranchise Pennsylvanians like myself in order to suck up to the supporters of a former social media influencer who called his wife ugly February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft on men who call their wife ugly and that their father helped murder JFK https://t.co/psrBc1gq4r February 8, 2021

And less we forget who is on Ted Cruz’s “team.”

Team Cruz's sole member is having a rather public temper tantrum https://t.co/Rk7GoYENnV February 8, 2021

PHOTO: Entirety of Team Cruz marching into battle. pic.twitter.com/rZMrBy4v0h February 8, 2021

But he does have a talent.

Team Cruz keeps finding new feet to shoot. February 8, 2021

Also, even though it is more obvious to people around these here parts, it’s important to remember how Republicans like Cruz misuse words to make them mean the opposite of what they mean.

Oh Ted. A swing and a miss. Again. "Ivanka Trump Wins China Trademarks, Then Her Father Vows to Save ZTE"https://t.co/cpk6gPgJs3 February 8, 2021

You can read about that here.

And here’s something superficial to make fun of Ted Cruz for.

And here’s a mean one that is super honest, so maybe it isn’t mean?

