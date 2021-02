Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 11:51 Hits: 3

Recent patterns of technological change in the rich world have made it more difficult for low-income countries to develop and converge with income levels in the developed world. These changes have contributed to deepening economic and technological dualism even within the more advanced segments of developing countries’ economies.

