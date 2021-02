Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 09:27 Hits: 9

A picture taken at a police station by noted Russian photographer Dmitry Markov, which turned into an online symbol of the mass rallies in support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has been sold for 2 million rubles ($26,800).

