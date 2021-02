Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 07:37 Hits: 9

Shultz is known for helping to steer the United States out of the Cold War. He has been honored for shaping "the trajectory of American diplomacy" in the 20th century.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/george-shultz-former-us-secretary-of-state-and-key-cold-war-figure-dies-at-100/a-56492583?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf