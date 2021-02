Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 03:20 Hits: 7

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has broken with Catholic tradition to appoint a woman as an undersecretary of the synod of bishops, the first to hold the post with voting rights in a body that studies major questions of doctrine. Frenchwoman Nathalie Becquart is one of the two new undersecretaries ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-appoints-first-woman-senior-synod-post-france-becquart-14130780