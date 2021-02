Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 06:10 Hits: 8

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has designated February 7 a Day of Solidarity, calling on international leaders, activists, journalists, and all friends of Belarus to support protesters who have been demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tsikhanouskaya-belarus-protests-day-solidarity/31090151.html