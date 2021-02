Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 08:50 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Cycling in groups is not permitted during the movement control order, says Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Zainal Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/07/covid-19-cycling-in-groups-not-permitted-say-police