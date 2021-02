Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 09:25 Hits: 9

A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/02/07/music-to-my-fears-man-swallows-earbud-while-sleeping