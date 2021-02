Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 07:27 Hits: 8

LONDON: British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday (Feb 6) its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a trial. The study from South Africa's ...

