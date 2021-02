Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 13:10 Hits: 4

The Ethiopian government's victory over the Tigray People's Liberation Front came at a high cost, and the humanitarian situation in northern Tigray remains grave. But only an Ethiopia at peace, with a government bound by humane norms of conduct, can play a constructive role across the region and beyond.

