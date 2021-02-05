Pro-Trump priest under fire after attending Jan. 6 rally saying he performed an exorcism on Congress

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 20:29 Hits: 1

A Catholic priest who attended former President Donald Trump's "Save America" rally is now facing backlash for not only attending the event but his claim of performing an exorcism on Congress.



According to The Washington Post, Rev. David Fulton of Central City, Neb., has outraged the Archdiocese of Omaha and its parishioners with his recent, bizarre interview with Eddie Becker detailing his recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Fulton, who wore his clerical collar to Trump's rally that led to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, was asked what it was like to attend. He claimed it was "pretty awesome" to be around pro-Trump supporters who were passionate about stopping "the obvious steal."

He added, "I didn't get way up there, but the crowd was awesome, the atmosphere. It's good to see so many people who care about the country concerned about the country. People who know what's going on, the obvious steal."

After Fulton claimed he had performed an exorcism on Congress, Becker asked, "Whathas possessed the Capitol?" He replied saying a "demon called Baphomet" set on "dissolving the country."

David Fulton Exorcist Priest Full Interview www.youtube.com

Now, the chancellor for the Archdiocese of Omaha has pushed back with scathing remarks about Fulton's actions. While speaking with the Omaha World-Herald, Chancellor Tim McNeill openly condemned Fulton's remarks and actions.

"He should not have been there dressed as a priest. It was a misuse of his priestly ministry," McNeill said. He later added, "Whether or not Fr. Fulton broke any laws, I condemn his participation in the event in the strongest terms."

In wake of heightened scrutiny, Fulton read a statement of apology. Despite footage of his interview, he claimed Becker "weaponized" his remarks. However, he also conceded that he "used bad judgment" by attending the "Save America" rally and "spoke and acted in a way that was not consistent with my vocation as priest."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/pro-trump-priest/