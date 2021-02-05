UN Welcomes US Peace Efforts in Yemen, Wants Houthi Involvement

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:48 Hits: 3

The United Nations on Friday called for the reversal of the U.S. designation of the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization, said the spokesman's office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This request is based purely on humanitarian grounds, amid a growing risk of famine in Yemen, the spokesman's office said in a note to correspondents in response to questions asked about Yemen.

"We welcome the decision of the United States to strengthen its diplomatic engagement in support of the UN-led efforts to find a negotiated, comprehensive political solution to end the conflict in Yemen," said the note. "This is a positive development that could create further momentum for dialogue."

UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths looks forward to working constructively with all parties at this critical time for the Yemeni people, it said.

The United Nations also welcomes all decisions seeking to create further space for dialogue and to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. In this connection, it continues to call for the reversal of the U.S. designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, said the note.

The designation came at the very last days of the previous U.S. administration led by Donald Trump. New Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that his team was reviewing the designation.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States is ending its support for offensive operations in the Yemen conflict and that his country would step up diplomacy and support UN-led initiative to end the war.

