Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 05:08 Hits: 4

While talking to Beijing, top US diplomat Antony Blinken pressed for accountability on human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-calls-out-human-rights-abuses-in-china/a-56478072?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf