Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 06:06 Hits: 7

Coronavirus, economic crisis and an unresolved explosion: The situation in Lebanon is tense and a new lockdown is only making things worse for a people already suffering trauma and economic devastation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-coronavirus-lockdown-weighs-heavy-on-a-country-in-crisis/a-56477049?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf