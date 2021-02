Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:02 Hits: 5

Taking steps to end the war in Yemen, President Biden has a message for Americans: Diplomacy is not altruistic, but “in our naked self-interest.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0205/In-Yemen-move-deeper-Biden-message-Strength-through-diplomacy?icid=rss