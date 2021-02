Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:17 Hits: 3

China has weathered the coronavirus pandemic well. Western states are alarmed this could cast autocratic systems in a favorable light, says Alexander Görlach.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g%C3%B6rlach-global-china-is-capitalizing-on-the-covid-crisis/a-56472851?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf