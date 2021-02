Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:10 Hits: 4

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday ruled that The Hague-based court has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes committed in thePalestinian Territories, opening the door for a possible investigation.

