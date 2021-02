Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 14:19 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden's administration must not ignore how often American sanctions against other countries have worked to China’s advantage. In this light, the US must take a cautious and prudent approach on Myanmar.

