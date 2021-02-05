Conservatives tried to smear AOC on Twitter, but users hijacked the hashtag with cuteness overload

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 18:00 Hits: 2

K-pop fans are back to the rescue on Twitter. Known for hijacking hashtags on the social media platform with photos and videos of K-pop performers, K-pop fans encouraged users to flood the hashtag #AOCLied with photos of popular K-pop stars and people’s pets. By doing so tweets criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were disrupted with photos of adorable puppies, cats and other pets.

The hashtag #AOCLied was created Tuesday by conservatives in attempts to shame Ocasio-Cortez for describing her experience of the Capitol riots on Jan.6. In a live video posted to Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez expressed how she feared her life and revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault. Because she compared the tactics some GOP officials used to force people to move on from the trauma of the insurrection without discussing accountability to that of abusers, GOP officials responded by claiming that her experiences were a lie.

Right-wing commenters and Republican officials called her experiences exaggerated and dismissed her trauma by claiming she was never present during the riots because her office is not in the main Capitol building. Ocasio-Cortez’s office is in the Cannon building, part of the Capitol complex that is attached to the main Capitol building via a tunnel, reports indicate that the Cannon Building was among buildings evacuated on Jan. 6.

The fact this is trending ( #AOClied )is a great reminder of what happens when survivors come forward. @AOC has tremendous courage for calling out abuse and violence in all of its manifestations. February 4, 2021

Despite the known facts, the hashtag #AOClied trended on Twitter Thursday prompting supports of Ocasio-Cortez to take over and flood the hashtag with photos of their adorable pets in an attempt to drown out criticism. I don't know about you, but these photos certainly made my day. Check out some of these cute pet pics flooding Twitter.

My favorite part about #AOClied is how the hashtag got overtaken by cute animal pics. Here’s my contribution pic.twitter.com/UlTXaU2TTx February 4, 2021

#AOClied about nothing whatsoever and but here's my Lucy lying down after a long day of pupping. pic.twitter.com/QmuLGtUhf1 February 4, 2021

Nope! She was brave and heartfelt and vulnerable.. All at same time! Also, here's a pic of my really cute axylotl daenarys(Got)#AOCliedpic.twitter.com/yFmg8c6Jfa February 4, 2021

I see that #AOClied is trending bc people are trying to dismiss her sexual assault claim. We stand with survivors. Here’s Casper for support! pic.twitter.com/d7LJ9xv07d February 4, 2021

#AOClied by never publicly acknowledging that my Gus is the cutest dog that has ever dogged. @AOCpic.twitter.com/qQHaSQvx6i February 4, 2021

@AOC is the far-right’s biggest fear; a strong, powerful, progressive Extremely Intelligent woman and I fucking love it! And everything AOC has said is the truth and we believe survivor's. #AOClied (no she didn't!!!!!) Anyway here's a picture of my dog ???? pic.twitter.com/HrNvi8rNRl February 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time K-pop fans and Twitter users have banded together to support Democratic officials. When the hashtag #ImpeachBiden trended last month, users bombarded the hashtag with photos and videos of K-pop stars to drown out conservative campaigns.

Want to experience a cuteness overload? Head over to Twitter to see more adorable pet pics!

