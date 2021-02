Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 09:44 Hits: 5

Heightened global economic risks mean that many poorer countries could take years to return to their pre-pandemic growth trajectories. And if higher inflation leads the US Federal Reserve to raise rates somewhat sooner than it currently plans, emerging markets will be hit particularly hard.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-uneven-global-recovery-emerging-market-risks-by-kenneth-rogoff-2021-02