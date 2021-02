Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:45 Hits: 1

Channeling the spirit of America's entry into World War II, President Joe Biden has promised a mass mobilization of people and resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. But if defeating a virus is like waging a war, several important historical lessons and caveats should be kept in mind.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/war-on-covid-what-it-means-by-harold-james-2021-02