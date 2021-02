Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 05:52 Hits: 6

The European Union's top diplomat is expected to challenge Moscow over the detention of Aleksei Navalny and a crackdown on anti-government protesters when he meets Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 5.

