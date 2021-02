Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 09:20 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The price of fuel will increase across the board for the period between Feb 6, 2021 to Feb 12, 2021. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/05/fuel-prices-feb-6-feb-12-up-across-the-board