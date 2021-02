Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 06:30 Hits: 6

Australia's biggest state will exit a snap five-day COVID-19 lockdown after reporting no cases for five straight days, as the national cabinet decided to lift the temporary caps on citizens returning from overseas from the middle of this month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-returning-citizens-cap-perth-exit-covid-19-lockdown-14118352