Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has expressed its concern over the military coup in Myanmar to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ambassadors in Washington, the White House said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 4). US national security advisor Jake Sullivan expressed President Joe ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-conveys-concern-myanmar-coup-call-asean-ambassadors-sullivan-14118976