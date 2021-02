Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 12:30 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden's administration has made forging a common approach with its allies to China and Russia a pillar of its foreign policy. The prospect that former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi will join the European Union’s core leadership could go a long way toward achieving that.

